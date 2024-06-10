Group eyes I-91 underpass in New Haven for new park

New life could be coming to a space in New Haven. A local group consisting of city members, teens and even a city alderman are looking at underpasses in the Elm City.

“I went fishing almost every day in the summertime,” said Charles Nixon, thinking back to his childhood in New Haven.

He remembers when construction for Interstate 91 started.

“A lot of times, our access was limited due to construction,” Nixon said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The dirt piles to build became make-shift toboggan slopes, but slowly he watched areas like along the Mill River, get cut off, closed to the public.

But now, he, along with others, see potential under I-91.

“It was a no brainer for me to be involved because of the beautiful memories I have had,” said Nixon.

His involvement in the Mill River Underpass Project started when he met Alderwoman Caroline Tanbee Smith, who represents Ward 9 in New Haven. Her ward consists of residents on either side of I-91, in the Fair Haven and East Rock neighborhoods. Divided by the interstate.

“People have been intrigued by this space for a while,” said Smith.

Smith, along with local youth, and neighbors to the project envision a more park-like space. Complete with educational, entertainment and recreational opportunities.

Recently, the projects Youth Design team, made up of area students from local schools, got out to discuss options for the underpass.

“How can we have young people from the surrounding neighborhoods in the design from the very beginning,” said Smith.

Possibilities floated for the area included skateparks, gardens, outdoor entertainment spaces all packed into an area mostly sitting overgrown and vacant.

The property is state-owned, so anything proposed must go through the Connecticut Department of Transportation. They said any changes can’t impact the existing infrastructure and safety can’t be compromised.

They noted they are aware of the discussions in the Elm City and look forward to working with the community.

Smith wants to involve as many voices as they can before anything gets floated to the state. Some, like Erick Gonzalez with the Grand Avenue Special Services, believe its location is prime to bring two neighborhoods together.

“It’s a collision of the cultures, and one thing I love about Fair Haven is we love to share,” said Gonzalez.

He grew up in Fair Haven and said until this project, never thought much about the potential for the cities underpasses.

“Kind of always empty, its was always kind of something you never really looked at,” said Gonzalez.

But now, he is excited because the space could be built up to include the voices of his own community and other communities in the area. It's something Smith expects to play a huge role in planning.

“How can a lot of people, a lot of neighbors touch this space and be able to come here and say 'hey, I had a part of that,” said Smith.

She also said the project doesn’t have a timeline, but would likely be years out. It’s still in its earliest stages and only recently did the project group apply for their first grant. But she believes the under-utilized space has massive potential.

Nixon agrees and he said he is ready to help in any way he can. He hopes the future generations can enjoy a space he already has.

“To see it go from a makeshift tobogganing slope to a full-fledged park it’s just unimaginable,” said Nixon.