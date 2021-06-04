SEIU District 1199 New England

Group Home Workers' Union Reaches Tentative Deal as Strike Loomed

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of workers at Connecticut group homes were set to strike this morning, and walk off from hundreds of sites, but the New England Health Care Employees Union and the governor’s office said the workers have withdrawn notices for a strike.

Group home workers were calling on the state to come up with more funding for their wages and benefits and more than 2,100 caregivers were due to strike as of 6 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

SEIU District 1199 New England said Friday morning that the workers withdrew notices after agreeing on a $184-million state funding package for the next two years.

“We believe this additional funding will resolve the open contracts. We have made substantial progress toward our goals for a $20 minimum wage, with major progress on retirement and other benefits,” Rob Baril, president of District 1199 New England, SEIU, said in a statement. “This is a great victory for racial and economic justice for the majority of Black and Latina women who make up this workforce of caregivers. All strike notices have been immediately withdrawn.”

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Friday morning that his administration has received copies of strike withdrawal notices after news of a tentative settlement agreement between the union and the owners of the group homes, one reached with the participation and support of the governor and his administration.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

TikTok 20 hours ago

These STEM Influencers Are Proving Anyone Can Be a ‘Math Person'

Pride Month 21 hours ago

What Does It Mean to Be Nonbinary?

Body Dysmorphia 22 hours ago

What is ‘Zoom Dysmorphia' and How Can I Combat It?

The governor’s office said the Connecticut Department of Public Health received the notices late last night from group homes owned by Journey Found, Mosaic, Network, Oak Hill, Sunrise, and Whole Life.

“This is an important agreement which represents my administration’s commitment to respecting the collective bargaining and negotiation process, while also ensuring those in the care of these homes are receiving the services they need,” Lamont said in a statement. “This agreement is a positive step forward for the workers as they will receive pay increases and more support. I thank SEIU and the industry leaders for working collaboratively with our administration to reach this agreement.”

This article tagged under:

SEIU District 1199 New Englandgov. ned lamontNew England Health Care Employees Union
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us