Growing Number of People Moving to CT: Governor

The governor will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the growing number of people relocating to Connecticut from other states.

A news release from Gov. Ned Lamont said a national survey ranked home sales in the Hartford metro area, including Hartford, Tolland, and Middlesex counties, as the third highest in the country.

RE/MAX reports that of the 53 metro areas surveyed in September 2020, the overall average number of home sales was down 3.3% compared to August 2020, and up 21.1% compared to September 2019. The highest percentages were:

Lamont will hold a news conference in Newtown at 11:30 a.m. and will be joined by several state and local officials, as well as real estate agents.