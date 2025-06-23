Growing security concerns, including in CT, amid U.S.-Iran military actions

Americans are being urged to be more cautious when traveling abroad following military actions involving Iran and the United States.

Even here in Connecticut, some are worried about loved ones overseas and places here in our state.

Rachel Levy, the executive director for the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut in Norwich, voiced support for President Trump’s decision to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

She calls it a threat to global peace.

Levy is worried about family members living in Israel amid missile attacks there.

“I'm up all night long every time they're up all night long,” Levy said.

Levy just happens to be traveling on Tuesday to push Congress to fund $1 billion for security improvements for Jewish institutions.

“We are hardening our buildings by making sure that the windows are shatterproof, that nobody comes in or out of the building without being searched, all of our buildings are locked,” Levy said.

Amid concerns about growing worldwide threats especially since the U.S. strike on Iran, State Police wrote in part:

“We will continue to work in conjunction with our local, state and federal partners to consistently monitor and ensure the safety of the citizens and travelers of Connecticut.”

Top law enforcement met recently with Gov. Ned Lamont (D–Connecticut).

“Just saying the risk levels are up and when it comes to cyber, when it comes to some of your communities, we're here to you know at least give you the information we need to keep you safe,” Lamont said.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department alerted U.S. citizens abroad to be extra cautious.

Experts say those traveling overseas should try to not bring attention to themselves and no matter where you are, keep your eyes open.

“You've got to just be capable of seeing what's around you and be willing to stand up and report something that potentially looks out of the ordinary,” Robert McDonald, University of New Haven criminal justice lecturer, said.

SUBASE New London told us they don’t talk about specifics when it comes to security, but they “maintain appropriate anti-terrorism and force protection measures consistent with known and perceived threats.”