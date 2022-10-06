Grubhub Customer Accused of Stealing Food From Restaurant at Gunpoint in New London

A man that never received his Grubhub food order has been arrested after being accused of stealing from the restaurant in New London at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to a reported robbery at Wings and Pies Restaurant on State Street Wednesday night.

Responding officers said a man and woman entered the restaurant regarding a Grubhub order that wasn't received. The man caused a disturbance over the order and he went into the back of the restaurant.

The man allegedly implied he had a gun in his waistband while taking food. Police said he then pointed the gun at one of the employees when being confronted outside of the restaurant.

Officers found and seized the getaway car and gun, and ultimately arrested the man. He faces charges including first-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and more.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, according to authorities.

The man was held on a $100,000 bond and he appeared in court Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.