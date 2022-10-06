New London

Grubhub Customer Accused of Stealing Food From Restaurant at Gunpoint in New London

NBC Connecticut

A man that never received his Grubhub food order has been arrested after being accused of stealing from the restaurant in New London at gunpoint.

Police said they were called to a reported robbery at Wings and Pies Restaurant on State Street Wednesday night.

Responding officers said a man and woman entered the restaurant regarding a Grubhub order that wasn't received. The man caused a disturbance over the order and he went into the back of the restaurant.

The man allegedly implied he had a gun in his waistband while taking food. Police said he then pointed the gun at one of the employees when being confronted outside of the restaurant.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers found and seized the getaway car and gun, and ultimately arrested the man. He faces charges including first-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and more.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, according to authorities.

The man was held on a $100,000 bond and he appeared in court Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.

Local

Windsor Locks 22 mins ago

Man Arrested After Attacking Woman Jogging in Windsor Locks: Police

connecticut childcare 42 mins ago

Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New LondonNew London Policefood restaurantGrubhubrestaurant robbery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us