Guilford Firefighters Rescue 4 After Boat Capsizes

Guilford firefighters rescued several people after a boat capsized on Thursday afternoon and one of the people who was on the boat sustained a head injury, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the area of Chimney Corner Reef around 1:15 p.m. and found four people in the water. One of them had a head injury and all were suffering from hypothermia, according to the fire department.

One firefighter, wearing a cold water exposure suit, jumped in the water to grab one of the victims who floated away and was semi-responsive, according to the fire department.

All other victims were rescued and taken back to the town dock and one person was transported to the hospital and treated.