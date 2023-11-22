Guilford man shot at homes of former classmates, targeted others: police

An arrest warrant for a Guilford man arrested in connection with two shootings appears to show that he was intentionally targeting high school classmates from 20 years ago.

Guilford police have arrested 39-year-old Gregory McHugh in connection with two shootings, but an arrest warrant reveals that he victimized several others and made a list of names that appear to be targets.

One shooting happened back in October of this year, and the other happened in December of last year.

Police are still investigating, but they believe they are piecing together potential connections between the homes targeted and the alleged shooter.

“An extremely detailed and labor-intensive investigation took place spearheaded by our detective unit,” Guilford Police Chief Christopher Massey said.

One of the shootings occurred on New England Road back in October directly across from Guilford High School. The other occurred on Fernwood Drive in December of 2022.

Police said it was forensics that initially connected the two scenes.

“This handgun was subsequently matched with both scenes through forensic analysis by the Connecticut forensic laboratory,” Chief Massey said.

Guilford police said the December incident was under investigation when the October incident happened, and the two scenes were connected by shell casings.

The home that was hit in October was one of a few scenes targeted by slashed tires and smashed mailboxes back in 2017. That incident was also connected to McHugh at the time, according to authorities, but its unclear if charges were brought against him.

No one was injured in either shooting and the motive remains unclear, but during a news conference on Wednesday, police said there is a link between locations.

“We have drawn a connection between the two residences targeted as being the former homes of McHugh’s Guilford high school classmates from the class of 2003,” Massey said.

When police arrested McHugh, they also found a written list of more than 100 names, all of them female, including a former classmate who used to live at one of the targeted homes, according to a warrant.

The warrant goes on to say that some of the names were marked with “GHS,” likely indicating the high school.

“At least two names were on the list that were attributed to the home on New England Road, however we are still investigating any tie for Fernwood," Chief Massey said.

Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey applauded investigators for their work so far, and for the work they are continuing to do to keep Guilford safe.

“The community is in a better place because of your [investigators] talents and passion to get to the bottom of an issue like this,” Hoey said.

McHugh is being charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and unlawful discharge of a firearm and the investigation is ongoing.