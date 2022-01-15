Guilford

Guilford Police Issue Warning After Car Stolen While Owner Was Warming it Up

Guilford Police Department

Guilford Police are warning residents to be cautious after a car was stolen while the driver left their car unlocked for a few minutes to warm up.

Officials said that at about 6:45 a.m., a car was stolen in the Guilford Lakes area. The homeowner was trying to warm up their car because of the extreme cold temps when a black sedan pulls up, a man gets out, jumps in the car and drives off.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police were able to locate the car but it didn't stop and continued onto Interstate 95. Within 10 minutes, the car was found unoccupied on the highway and returned to the owner.

The car is undriveable because of damage that happened when driven by the thief, police said.

Local

Hartford 15 mins ago

13-Year-Old Student Dies of Fentanyl-Related Overdose at Hartford School: PD

New Britain 2 hours ago

New Britain Schools to Train Staff How to Use Narcan After Nearby School Overdoses

Authorities say car thefts are a regular occurrence and drivers should be on high alert. This includes locking your cars, taking your stuff and your keys.

"If you take away the opportunity, these crimes very rarely happen," police said.

This article tagged under:

GuilfordGuilford policecar robbery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us