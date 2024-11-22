New London

Guitars valued at $35,000 reported stolen from New London storage unit

Police are investigating a report that $35,000 worth of guitars were stolen from a storage unit at an apartment building in New London.

Police responded to an apartment building on Union Street on Thursday to investigate a break-in to a storage unit in the building. 

The victim reported that several guitars that were in the storage unit have been stolen and said the value was around $35,000, according to police. 

An investigation is underway.

