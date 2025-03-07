New Haven

Police arrest man suspected of having gun, ammunition at Tweed New Haven Airport

Tweed New Haven Airport
New Haven police have arrested a man who they said had a disassembled gun in his bag and ammunition at Tweed New Haven Airport on Wednesday morning.

Officers assigned to the airport were alerted around 7:45 a.m. that a passenger was found with a firearm in his bag, police said.

They said a 75-year-old New Haven man had a revolver, which had been disassembled in what appeared to be an attempt to evade airport regulations, and several live rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Police said the man’s pistol permit was expired.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a pistol without a permit and circumventing airport security.

