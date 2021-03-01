Gun Fired During Hamden Robbery Gun Didn't Go Off: Police

Hamden police are trying to identify the person who robbed Alltown Fresh in Hamden early Monday morning, pointed a gun at a clerk and pulled the trigger. Police said the gun did not fire.

Police responded to Alltown Fresh at 1941 Dixwell Ave. at 3:15 a.m. to investigate.

Officials said a man approached the clerk, pointed a firearm at the clerk and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire, police said. The clerk handed the cash register drawer to the gunman and the man fled in a newer model, red, four-door Chevrolet sedan that went north on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.