West Hartford

Gunfire Reported on University of Saint Joseph Campus

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford police responded to a report of gunfire on the University of Saint Joseph's campus early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking area on the west side of the university's campus around 2:20 a.m.

There was also a rollover crash involving a car on Albany Avenue near Bainston Road which is possibly connected to the report of gunfire, police said.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

Police have shut down Albany Avenue between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue to investigate the incident.

Police said they do not believe anyone on campus or in the surrounding community is in danger.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Hartford police at (860) 523-5203.

