Gunshot Fired During Robbery at Park in North Haven

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Grover Wyman Park in North Haven over the weekend and said a gunshot was fired.
Police said a male with a handgun approached the two victims, who were in a vehicle, around 9 p.m. Saturday and ordered them to empty their pockets.
Police said the assailant and a victim struggled and a shot was fired. No one was struck and the assailant ran, police said.
Anyone who has information or saw what happened is asked to call North Haven detectives at 203-239-5321, extension 240.
