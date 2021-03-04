new haven

Gunshot Hits Window at School in New Haven

Gunfire hit a window at Achievement First Amistad High School in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Police said a round hit a rear window of Achievement First Amistad High School at 580 Dixwell Ave. at 8:10 a.m.

Officials said the school is in hybrid mode, with some students in the building and no injuries were reported.

A school lockdown was put in place, but has since been lifted, police said. 

No students, faculty or staff were involved, according to school officials.

According to police, the ShotSpotter alert of gunfire originated on West Hazel Street between Dixwell Avenue and Sherman Parkway. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

