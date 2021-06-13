Gunshot Victim Found Dead in Shelton Hotel Parking Lot

A 23-year-old man was shot and died at a hotel in Shelton late Saturday night.

Police responded to the Marriott Residence Inn at 1001 Bridgeport Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. for the report of someone shot in the hotel's parking lot.

Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They did not release the victim's name, but said he is a 23-year-old man from Bridgeport.

Shelton police, Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad, and the Milford State's Attorney's Office are all investigating the incident.