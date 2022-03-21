Gunshots Fired at Apartment, Vehicle in West Hartford

Gunshots were fired at an apartment and a vehicle in West Hartford early Sunday morning. Police are investigating and said they have identified a suspect.

Police said officers responded to Hillcrest Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and found shell casings on the ground and damage in an occupied apartment on Hillcrest Avenue and on an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

No injuries are reported.

Police said they have identified a suspect, this appears to be an isolated incident and the people involved are known to each other.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

West Hartford detectives are investigating further.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Hartford Police Department at the main number, (860) 523-5203, the anonymous tip line at (860) 570-8969 or at the confidential email tip line; whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.