Gunshots Fired at Church in Cromwell Believed to Be Connected to Southington Incidents: Police

Several gunshots were fired at a church in Cromwell Sunday as people were there and Cromwell police believe that’s connected to shots fired at several locations in Southington over the Memorial Day weekend.

A 74-year-old Plantsville man is accused of firing gunshots at multiple locations in Southington, including a home and a healthcare facility, on Sunday, according to Southington police.

Cromwell police said they responded to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 130 South St., at 2 p.m. to investigate bullet holes found in the glass doors and windows of the building.

Police said people were inside the building when it happened , but not where the shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Cromwell police said this appears to be connected to incidents in Southington, where police are investigating gunshots fired at at least seven locations.

Southington police arrested a suspect and Cromwell police said the detective bureau is investigating the incident in their town and an arrest warrant “is forthcoming.”

Southington police said Monday that they are investigating seven incidents, as well as potential connections with incidents in Bristol and Cromwell.