Gunshots Fired During Theft of Catalytic Converter in Manchester

People who were stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle in Manchester early Thursday morning fired gunshots, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

Officers responded to Hamlin Street just after 3:30 a.m. to investigate a call when a resident went outside after hearing what sounded like a power saw outside and saw a dark gray vehicle he didn’t recognize parked backward in his driveway and three males standing near his neighbor’s vehicle.

Police said one male was lying on the ground with a saw to cut the catalytic converter.

After the resident confronted the group, one of the males pointed a handgun at him and a second male also displayed a firearm and the resident quickly back inside, police said.

After the man closed the door, multiple gunshots were heard and the dark gray vehicle sped off, police said.

Shell casings were found in the driveway and a catalytic converter had been stolen, police said.

The driver’s side window of the vehicle had been smashed and windows of other vehicles in the area of Pearl Street and Holl Street were also smashed, police said.

Police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at (860) 645-5575.

Police urge people to call 911 and report

crimes in progress rather than attempt to confront individuals observed.