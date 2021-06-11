Watertown

Gunshots Fired Friday Morning Hit Watertown Home

Police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in Watertown on Friday morning and struck a home. Police said there are no reports of victims and they are looking for surveillance video.

Officers who were on patrol on Main Street heard several gunshots around 11:15 a.m. and narrowed the location of the shots to the area of Pondview Drive and Kimberly Lane, where they found several gunshots in a home on Kimberly Lane.

Police said they believe this was targeted, not random, and no one was hurt.

Police do not have a description of a vehicle shots were fired from and they are looking for video surveillance.

Anyone with video is asked to call Detective Tom McDonnell at 860-945-5216 or email Tmcdonnell@watertownctpd.org

