Gunshots fired into occupied home in Newington

Gunshots were fired into a Newington residence while people were home early Thursday morning and police said they believe it was a targeted incident.

Police said several gunshots were fired into an occupied home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street around 1:26 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The Newington Police Department is working to identify whoever is responsible and said they believe this was a targeted incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 666-8445.