Gunshots fired into occupied home in Newington

Gunshots were fired into a Newington residence while people were home early Thursday morning and police said they believe it was a targeted incident.
Police said several gunshots were fired into an occupied home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street around 1:26 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The Newington Police Department is working to identify whoever is responsible and said they believe this was a targeted incident.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 666-8445.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.