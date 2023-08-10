Newington

Gunshots fired into occupied home in Newington

Gunshots were fired into a Newington residence while people were home early Thursday morning and police said they believe it was a targeted incident.

Police said several gunshots were fired into an occupied home on Robbins Avenue near Main Street around 1:26 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The Newington Police Department is working to identify whoever is responsible and said they believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 666-8445.

