Gunshots Prompt Lockdown of New Haven Elementary School

The Lincoln-Bassett Community School in New Haven was locked down Wednesday due to gunshots investigators determined came from a passing car.

New Haven Public Schools spokesperson Justin Harmon said the school went into lockdown Wednesday morning after the shots were fired out of a passing vehicle. Students were outside at recess at the time, but school personnel quickly brought them inside and no injuries were reported.

New Haven police said they determined the school was not the target and that there is no further threat.

This comes at a time when the Elm City is grappling with an uptick in gun violence. City officials and police have held community meetings to try to address the problem. Some suggestions including getting more guns off the street, engaging individuals at high risk, increasing youth programming and providing more outreach workers.