Gunshots Prompted Lockdowns at Several New Haven Schools

Several New Haven schools were on lockdown Monday morning after around 20 gunshots were fired from at least one vehicle according to police. They said there are no reports of victims and the school lockdowns have been lifted.

Police said they received several reports that two vehicles that were chasing each other and shots were being fired from at least one of them and officers responded to Lawrence Street between Livingston Street and Whitney Avenue, just before 9 a.m.

Wilbur Cross High School, Booker T. Washington Academy and East Rock School were placed on lockdown as police investigated.

Police found around 20 fired cartridge casings. They have not received reports of victims and no hospitals reported treating victims.

Police officers and detectives learned from witnesses that a Dodge Durango and an Acura MDX were involved in the incident, police said. The Acura, which was reported stolen from Hamden Sunday, was found in Fair Haven and has several bullet holes.

The school lockdowns were lifted after police determined that the area was safe.

“Any shooting that occurs in and around schools, while the students are in session, is particularly troubling. However, we do believe that the vehicles were targeting each other. We will continue to investigate and provide timely updates,” Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or use the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).