lynn shooting

Man Dead in Lynn Music Video Shooting Mourned as Police Hunt for Gunman

Gustavo Santana, a father of two, was a local activist who loved to help his community, his family said

By Abbey Niezgoda and Alec Greaney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A candlelight vigil was planned Sunday evening for a victim of a shooting in Lynn the evening before, while authorities continue to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

The victim, Gustavo Santana, was out filming a music video on Washington Street around 5:30 p.m. Then the taping turned violent, police said, as someone opened fire.

In all, six people were shot, five of whom were hospitalized. Two had life-threatening injuries as of Sunday night, police said.

Local

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Afternoon Shooting

Cromwell 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting in Cromwell

One man said his wife had witnessed the chaotic scene.

“She looked out the window, she heard several what she thought were firecrackers,” Ryan Tarasuik said. “People yelling, screaming, some type of street fight or some type of argument going on. Next thing she knows she looked out the window and police are showing up quickly.”

On Sunday evening, members of the community prepared to gather to honor the life of Santana, a father of two children and a man who loved to help those around him, his family said.

One person has died from their injuries suffered in a shooting overnight in Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to his cousin, Santana was a local activist and also loved working with underprivileged youth.

While police continue to search for the shooter, they say there is no immediate threat to the public.

This article tagged under:

lynn shootingMassachusettsLynn
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us