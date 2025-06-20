Gusty winds, high temperatures between 80 and 85 degrees Friday

We have lots of sun, gusty winds and lower humidity on Friday as spring ends and summer begins.

High temperatures will be between 80 and 85 degrees.

West and west-northwest winds will gust between 15 and 30 miles per hour with higher gusts on Friday morning.

Friday night will be fair with lows in the 60s.

Summer arrives at 10:42 p.m.

Saturday, the first full day of summer, starts with a sprinkle in the morning, then it will be mostly sunny and temperatures will get to 86 degrees.

Sunday will turn warmer and more humid after a passing storm early. Then skies will clear nicely and the high temperature will be near 90.

Dangerous heat arrives starting on Monday.