Gyms Have High Hopes For New Year's Business

A new year usually brings in a lot of new gym memberships. How this month goes is anyone’s guess. For local gyms, 2020 hit them hard, and they’re hoping for a better 2021.

Kyle Baker said he joined a gym about three weeks ago. He wanted to lose a few extra pounds he gained during 2020.

“Just to kind of get out of the house, I guess. We’ve been kind of locked away for a while. Time to get out and start getting on with our lives, I guess,” said Baker. “I feel safe. I think there’s definitely a younger crowd in there, so you don’t get a lot of older people.”

Baker’s resolution is to keep the momentum going, and gyms across the state are hoping for similarly motivated people to come through their doors.

“2020 … I’ll be perfectly honest with you. I’m very happy that it’s over because I do have high hopes for 2021,” said Powerhouse Gym co-owner Paul Carson.

Carson said he hopes as the vaccine gets distributed, membership will pick up again. He said his members are good about remembering to disinfect the machines after using them, and he’s busy giving the equipment a good clean as well.

Typically, January is a pretty important month for gyms with specials aimed at bringing people in.

“I was happy today we got some phone calls. So maybe people are thinking ‘okay, I’ve had enough of staying inside,’” said Carson. “The people that do come back say ‘I needed this. I gained 15 pounds.’”

With 2020 finally in the rearview mirror, Carson and many others hope a new year encourages people to get back to working out.