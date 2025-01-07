Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity groups in CT reflect on former President Jimmy Carter's impact

"The leaving feeling I always had when I had the opportunity to hear him speak was the commitment," said Karraine Moody, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut.

By Jolie Sherman

As the world mourns the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, members of Habitat for Humanity in our state say his passing weighs heavy on their hearts.

Carter and his wife were heavily involved in this organization.

For 35 years, they built homes in the U.S. and overseas for people in need, putting the organization on the map. From 1984 to 1987, he served as a member of the organization's board of directors.

"I believe that most people don't realize, it wasn't just words, it was action," Karraine Moody, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut, said.

Moody remembers the life and legacy of Jimmy Carter and the impact he had on her.

"We've had the privilege of participating in the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. So, every other year, the project would go to different areas throughout the country and many times internationally, every other year internationally, and build homes," said Moody.

In 2019, she traveled to Nashville, Tennesse for one of those projects, where she heard Carter speak.

"You really felt, just listening to him speak, that you knew him, and I think it was that sense of humility and service that really resonated with me," said Moody.

Like Carter, she has dedicated her life to serving others. She first joined Habitat for Humanity in 2005, initially working with families, then went on to lead the organization.

"Me, personally, it was just more-so an opportunity to give back, to pay it forward, I love working with people," said Moody.

She's paying it forward in East Hartford. Her chapter is currently building homes for 10 families and expects them to be done in the fall.

"Just the progress of this particular project speaks to the commitment of our community locally to the Habitat mission and the opportunity to create homeownership for 10 families in our region," said Moody.

A mission, and a passion, just like the Carters'.

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County called Carter a true humanitarian and that "his memory will guide us as we strive to build a better, more caring world."

