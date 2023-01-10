Hartford

Habitat for Humanity in Hartford Broken Into Over the Holidays

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is the latest nonprofit in the Hartford area to fall victim to theft and/or vandalism.

The nonprofit's Capitol Avenue location was broken into over the holidays and over $10,000 worth of tools, materials and equipment were stolen.

Habitat for Humanity said their recently installed gas boiler was one of the items stolen.

They say they're stepping up security measures in the wake of the theft.

No additional information was immediately available.

Hartford
