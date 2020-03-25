Half-Naked Man Tried to Rape Woman in New Haven: Police

Police arrested a man they say tried to rape a woman at a location on State Street in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to the address around 11 p.m. Friday after getting a report of a sexual assault in progress.

When they arrived the found that a woman was working in a first floor storage area when a man who wasn't wearing pants or underwear attempted to sexually assault her, according to police.

She was able to break free and ran to the lobby area and called 911, police said.

Police found the suspect on the first floor and identified him as 31-year-old Michael Greenspun, who is homeless.

Greenspun was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then to a detention center, where police said he spit at a detention officer.

Greenspun is charged with third-degree sexual assault, public indecency, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree criminal tresspass, and assault on a police officer.

He was held on $150,000 bond.