Hall/Southington Hockey Brings 4 Generations of Alumni Together for Coach

There was a show of incredible support for a high school hockey coach Saturday night.

Hall/Southington High School Co-Op Coach Brian Cannon had his leg amputated last August to save his life from a rare form of cancer.

More than 60 former Hall/Southington players, spanning four generations, took the ice for an alumni game partly to raise money, but more as a way to lift some spirits and create great memories.

"I haven't seen some of these people in a few years now and I don't even know some of them but just tying it all back together to have fun," Event Organizer Michael Dipietro said.

"I'm not interested in this being a benefit or anything else. I just want a good get together of alumni and families and friends and everybody," Cannon said.

Cannon will be coaching this year.