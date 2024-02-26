Ceasefire in Gaza meeting continues in Hamden tonight

Passionate people may once again pack the Town Council meeting in Hamden on Monday night after a crowded meeting last week.

People were there speaking about a ceasefire resolution for the people in Gaza.

Hamden officials called a recess at the end of that packed meeting and have yet to vote on a resolution.

A contentious debate took place in Hamden Tuesday night as the legislative council votes on a ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

For the people who support the resolution, they want the town to show this is an inclusive place for them.

They also argued the resolution should be passed to send a message to the federal government to stop sending aid to Israel over the civilian deaths in war.

They want the council to also show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The resolution itself calls for a permanent cease fire in Gaza while acknowledging the civilian deaths in Gaza, the Israeli deaths from the October 7th attacks and also calls for the release of all hostages there.

It also condemns Islamophobia and antisemitism.

Those who oppose the resolution argued the legislative council shouldn't be getting involved in foreign policy and that the resolution was divisive and overlooks the hostages currently being held by Hamas.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Hamden Town Hall.