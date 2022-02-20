Hamden CERT Team Stops Accepting Donations for Victims of Apartment Fire

Hamden's Community Emergency Response Team is no longer accepting donations for the victims of the fire at the apartment complex on Warner Street last week.

BE ADVISED: At this time, we have more donations than we could handle! We thank you for your thoughtfulness & concern for the fire victims, but at this time, please do not bring any more items to the Keefe Center Location! 💚 Thank you! 💚 pic.twitter.com/3PxuQTcV1i — Hamden CERT (@CERTHamden) February 20, 2022

On Sunday, officials with Hamden CERT said they have more donations than they can handle and at this time, people are asked to not bring any more items to the Keefe Center location.

What an amazing day today as the donations for the Warner Street Fire Victims just continued to arrive today! Special thanks to the good-hearted volunteers who came out to join our Hamden CERT Members in supporting the Hamden Community Services Staff!

💚 💛 pic.twitter.com/IWGgXiRTWq — Hamden CERT (@CERTHamden) February 19, 2022

Donations have been pouring in after at least 50 people were forced from their homes on Monday night when a fire tore through the apartment complex.

Crews responded to 42 Warner Street sometime around 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day and found fire showing from several windows on two floors of the complex.

Fire was also shooting through the roof, according to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede.

Several residents were rescued from apartments, Merwede said. There were no injuries, he said.

There are 22 units in the apartment complex and as many as 50 people are now displaced, according to Merwede. He said the building was a total loss.