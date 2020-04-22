Hamden Community Members Helping Feed Neighbors in Need, Supporting First Responders

Like we've seen in so many communities, even under the most difficult circumstances, people are doing what they can to support each other.

That's what we're seeing in Hamden right now.

“I come here because God’s been generous to me so I’ve got to be generous to other people.”

Community members, like this longtime former Hamden Firefighter, showed up in droves to the mobile donation site outside of Hamden Middle School to help support their neighbors in need.

Folks dropped off food and donations to replenish their local food bank and gave a pick me up to their elderly services program.

The donation site was run by those already on the front lines protecting us, first responders.

In turn, drive thru donors had the opportunity to take home a “Thank You Hamden First Responders and Medical Professionals” lawn sign.

“We step up for our community this is what it’s all about. We’re just here to help the community. Law enforcement a lot of times we get a bad rep, and stuff, but you see what we’re doing today," said Hamden Police Chief John Cappiello.

Mayor Curt Leng said the showing of support at this today and one earlier this week shows how much pride people have in Hamden.

“It’s almost like you’re in some kind of a future that you wouldn’t have expected. But we’re in this situation we’re all working hard to you know to make it slow down and to make sure they have the medical assistance they need and here we’re making sure that families don’t have to worry about food.

Senator Chris Murphy stopped by to show his support.

If you didn't make it out Wednesday and want to help, there’s another donation at the Hamden Middle School parking lot Friday from 9am to noon.