Crashes, Flooded Roads Reported as Tropical Storm Elsa Moves In

Heavy rain is falling in parts of Connecticut and emergency officials are responding to crashes and flooded roads.

Stamford police Tweeted that roads are flooded and a number of vehicles are disabled due to high water levels at East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue, Elm Street and S. State Street, Research Drive and others. They are asking drivers to avoid these areas if possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#StamfordCT Roads flooded and a number of vehicles are disabled due to high water level: E. Main St @ Myrtle Ave, Elm St @ S State St, Research Dr, etc. Avoid these areas if possible.@Stamadvocate @news12 @stamforddowntown — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) July 9, 2021

The Hamden Fire Department has responded to a serious crash on Route 15 South and they are warning drivers to expect delays.

The crash is on Route 15 South, between exit 60 and the tunnel.

Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

companies are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on RT 15 southbound between exit 60 and the tunnel. please use caution in the area and expect delays. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 9, 2021

State police said there are few crashes throughout the state. They are urging drivers to keep speeds down and avoid distractions.