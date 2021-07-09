Hamden

Crashes, Flooded Roads Reported as Tropical Storm Elsa Moves In

HamdenPolice

Heavy rain is falling in parts of Connecticut and emergency officials are responding to crashes and flooded roads.

Stamford police Tweeted that roads are flooded and a number of vehicles are disabled due to high water levels at East Main Street and Myrtle Avenue, Elm Street and S. State Street, Research Drive and others. They are asking drivers to avoid these areas if possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Hamden Fire Department has responded to a serious crash on Route 15 South and they are warning drivers to expect delays.

The crash is on Route 15 South, between exit 60 and the tunnel.

Fire officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays.

State police said there are few crashes throughout the state. They are urging drivers to keep speeds down and avoid distractions.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us