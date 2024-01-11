Hamden firefighters rescue climber stranded on mountainside

Hamden firefighters rescued a climber who was stranded on the side of a mountain at West Rock State Park on Wednesday evening.

Hamden firefighters responded at 4:51 p.m. to help the Woodbridge Fire Department make a mountain rescue. One climber was around 150 feet off the ground and the second was around 300 feet off the ground.

Crews from the Hamden Fire Department proceeded to the top of West Rock State Park and began setting up for a rope rescue, according to the fire department.

They said the climber who was 150 feet off the ground safely got to the ground on their own.

The climber who was higher up the mountain was found 50 to 60 feet down from the top of the cliff, “precariously stuck on a small outcropping clung to a tree with a sheer vertical face above him,” the fire department said.

A rescuer went over the edge to get to the climber and secure the person into a harness and rescue ropes.

Crews then safely pulled the climber to the top of the cliff and the person was evaluated at the scene, according to the fire department.