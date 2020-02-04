Hamden

Hamden Gas Station Employee Accused of Stealing Items Worth $17k on First Day

Hamden Police Department

Hamden police are trying to identify a gas station employee who allegedly stole more than $17,000 worth of items on his first day of work.

Officers were called to Go on Gas on Arch Street late last month after getting a report of a larceny.

Investigators said they were told management hired a new overnight employee.

During the new employee's first solo shift, police said the store owner used an app on his cell phone to view the store cameras. The owner said he quickly learned the new employee had left and had stolen items including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and money.

According to investigators, the total worth of the items that were stolen is $17,183.

In addition to stealing the items, officers said the employee stole his employment folder, which contained all of his personal information.

The store's owner said he does not know the new employee's name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jay Bunnell at (203) 230-4030.

