Hamden High School is closed Friday because of staff absences, according to a school official.

The chief operating officer for Hamden Public Schools said the high school is closed Friday because of staff absenteeism.

He said there are several factors, including COVID-19, personal days and other reasons. The school is not expected to be closed on Monday.

The school year will be extended by a day, to June 23.

