Hamden High School Closed Today, Tomorrow After Another Threat

Hamden High School is closed Monday and Tuesday while officials investigate another threat that was received over the weekend.

In a tweet, Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler said the school district is working with police and the mayor's office to develop a reopening plan.

HPS received another threat directed towards HHS community. In response, District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to develop reopening plan. HHS will be closed M and T and will reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures. — jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) December 6, 2021

Hamden High School is planning to reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures, according to Goeler.

Hamden Police said the threat was made Sunday night and was directed towards the high school community.

"Many students in our community took proactive steps to notify their parents, school officials and police about these online threats," the police department said in a statement.

This comes a couple days after the school district received a different threat and closed the school on Friday.

Police said school officials received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about an online threat of potential gun violence at Hamden High School and police started investigating.

Officials initially decided to close the school Friday out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Earlier last week, two students got into a fight outside near the school and one stabbed the other multiple times in the back.

One teen is recovering in the hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing near Hamden High School on Monday afternoon.

In October, there was also a 17-year-old student arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school.

Police arrested a 17-year-old Hamden High student who they say brought a loaded .45-caliber handgun to school Tuesday.

Some students and parents we've talked to have been calling for more action on the school's part including metal detectors.

The Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents Fran Rabinowitz said there's a broader issue and that's the mental health of students.

"I think metal detectors may be something to consider. But frankly, I'd like to consider something much deeper and more proactive than that. I would like to get to all of the students and the reasons why they feel this violence is is necessary," said Rabinowitz.

On Monday night, there is a Board of Education meeting at the central office on Putnam Avenue at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000. Tips can remain confidential.