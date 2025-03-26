Hamden High School to offer emergency services course

Students at Hamden High School will get an introduction to becoming first responders beginning in the fall.

The new course will be called Intro to Emergency Services, and will be led in part by Lieutenant Michael Deline Jr. with the Hamden Fire Department.

Deline Jr. thought of the idea for an emergency services academy after visiting his high school and seeing that the former woodshop had been reduced to a storage space.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Deline Jr. and Hamden High School Principal Eric Jackson began to think of ways to repurpose it and that’s where the idea came about.

“We’ll talk about engine company operations, truck company operations, rescue company operations and day to day life on what it's like as a firefighter,” Deline said.

The course will rotate instructors who will teach students on what it's like being a policeman, a firefighter and emergency medical service provider.

"This is a win for our community, our police and fire departments and a win for our school and our students,” Jackson said.

Deline Jr. said the Connecticut Fire Service has seen a 50% decline in applicants over the past nine years, and believes these types of programs will help them to recruit and retain more qualified applicants.

“By the end of this program, they’ll have a good hands on experience about what the job description is and how to apply," Deline Jr. said.

Brooke Stanziale, coordinator of career pathway and counseling for Hamden Public Schools, explained the half-credit course will be offered each semester with 18 students at maximum.

Stanziale said in 2024, 55% of Hamden Public School students went on to four-year colleges, which means 45% are going to trade schools, two-year colleges or may not have a plan.

“For them to have more opportunities here at high school to either create a pathway or figure out what they do or don’t want to do, and then go from there, it's really incredible," Stanziale said.

In addition to providing career pathway opportunities in schools, Stanziale said they will continue to search for ways to make their students competitive in the workforce.

“They’ll leave with a first aid certification, a CPR certification and then hopefully in the future, EMT or CNA certified nurse assistant, so students have more to bring to the table,” Stanziale said.

In addition, Hamden High School will also offer an exploration of trades and machining classes in the fall semester.

Across Connecticut, there is a push from the Department of Education to provide more career pathway opportunities.

Currently in the state, the following cities and towns offer fire management courses: