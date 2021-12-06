Hamden High School Will Start Screening Students With Metal Detectors After Threats

Hamden High School will begin screening students with metal detectors when classes resume on Wednesday.

The Board of Education held an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss the recent threats and safety concerns at the school.

Staff will begin training on wands effective immediately until the standalone metal detectors are delivered in about two weeks, according to school officials.

Additional security guards and a school resource officer will also be added. Student lunch schedules will also be staggered so there are fewer kids in each wave, according to the district.

A social media threat prompted a lockdown at Eli Whitney Tech in Hamden on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were told by a parent of a student that they had seen a social media threat believed to be related to Eli Whitney Tech around 9:45 a.m.

The school principal was contacted and a lockdown was initiated at the school.

Another threat was received over the weekend about Hamden High School. Hamden Police said the threat was made Sunday night and was directed toward the high school community.

District officials said Hamden High will be closed again Tuesday before reopening with increased security measures Wednesday.

The Hamden school district also received a different threat last week and closed Hamden High School on Friday.

Police said school officials received a tip around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about an online threat of potential gun violence at Hamden High School and police started investigating.