Hamden Man Arrested After New Haven Stabbing

A 28-year-old man is hospitalized and a 40-year-old Hamden man is in police custody after a verbal dispute escalated to a stabbing Wednesday night in New Haven.

Crews responded to reports a person stabbed outside a residence on Davenport Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.  

Police said arriving emergency medical responders treated the stabbing victim on scene.

According to officials, they identified a suspect and arrested 40-year-old Edward Dingle of Hamden.  

Officers learned the incident began as the victim, who was walking near his home, walked past Dingle.  

"A verbal dispute between the two men escalated into a physical fight and Dingle stabbed the victim multiple times," said Captain Duff. "Dingle then fled on foot on Stevens Street." 

An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalized in stable condition.  

Detectives are asking any witness and anyone with security camera video of the area to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. 

