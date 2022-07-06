Hamden Man Arrested for Allegedly Mailing Dozens of Threatening Letters

A Hamden man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sending dozens of threatening letters to journalists, judges and other public officials.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 43-year-old Garrett Santillo was arrested on a federal criminal complaint. Court documents show that between March and June, Santillo mailed more than 100 letters containing threatening and hateful statements to public officials, as well as individuals in Connecticut and elsewhere.

Officials said several letters that he sent out contained death threats.

According to court documents, Santillo has been federally prosecuted, convicted and sentenced for mailing threatening letters three prior times. Officials said he completed his most recent term of federal supervision in Aug. 2021.

Santillo appeared before a judge in Hartford Wednesday and was released on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Santillo faces up to ten years in prison.

The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Connecticut State Police, several State's Attorney offices, and more.