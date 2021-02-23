Hamden

Hamden Man Dies After Crash

hamden police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A Hamden man has died after a crash Sunday night.

Police said Thomas Henderson, 40, of Hamden was driving on Morse Street at a high rate of speed, did not stop for a stop sign at the corner of Morse and Prospect streets, and hit a snowbank, then a utility pole.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Local

Travelers Championship 12 mins ago

Bryson DeChambeau Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

West Hartford 38 mins ago

Man Found Dead in Burning Car in West Hartford Identified, Fire Ruled Accidental: PD

Hamden firefighters removed Henderson from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of his death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Nicholas Lovett at (203) 281-8218.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us