Hamden Man Dies After Crash

A Hamden man has died after a crash Sunday night.

Police said Thomas Henderson, 40, of Hamden was driving on Morse Street at a high rate of speed, did not stop for a stop sign at the corner of Morse and Prospect streets, and hit a snowbank, then a utility pole.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Hamden firefighters removed Henderson from the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Nicholas Lovett at (203) 281-8218.