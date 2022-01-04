Hamden Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A Hamden man was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Blake Street after getting a report of gunfire around 4:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old Hamden man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where authorities said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A crime scene and ballistic evidence was found. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.