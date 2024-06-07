Hamden

Hamden Middle School sports programs saved thanks to donation from Quinnipiac University

The sports programs at Hamden Middle School will continue next school year, according to Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

The mayor said Friday that Quinnipiac University made a donation to the town to fund the sports programs at the middle school.

Middle school sports became a victim of a $3.1 million school budget shortfall earlier this week. Hamden School Superintendent Gary Highsmith asked the legislative council for $6.6 million, but the council approved $3.5 million for the district.

In a news release, Garrett thanked the university, which is located in Hamden, for its donation.

“As Mayor, I understand the importance of athletics for our Hamden families, and as a mom of a kid headed to Hamden Middle School this fall, we are excited to cheer for our young Hamden Dragons!" Garrett said in the release.

Quinnipiac has also pledged support for other town activities.

“The well-being of the entire community of Hamden is a vital priority for Quinnipiac University,” said President of Quinnipiac University, Judy D. Olian. “We are delighted and gratified to be able to support middle school sports — investing in the future success and healthy development of the youth of Hamden.”

