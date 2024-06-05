Hamden Middle School sports to be cut as district faces $3.1 million deficit

The Hamden community is concerned after Monday’s school budget vote passed, which includes cutting sports at Hamden Middle School.

“I was so upset about it,” said Claire Rose, of North Haven. “I would say middle school is probably the most important time in a kid's life to get involved in sports.”

“I'm stressing the fact that playing sports is more than just playing sports. It's about learning different skills, learning how to cope with people, learning how to win and lose,” said Willie Mewborn, of Hamden.

Hamden Public Schools superintendent Gary Highsmith requested $6.6 million from the town. The legislative council allocated $3.5 million dollars to the district, which left a $3.1 million shortfall.

“I know how important sports are but I have to ask you this question, do I keep the sports program intact or do I keep one more teacher? These are the decisions I have to make,” Hamden Public Schools Superintendent Gary Highsmith said.

The sports department costs about $47,000 to operate. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett, whose son is a soon-to-be middle school student, is asking to review the school budget and look at state funds as a way to keep the sports programs next school year.

“I think sports are incredibly important for our young students. They sometimes are the reason kids even go to school,” Garrett said. “So, I want to make sure they are using the right numbers, that they are fully accounting for that Alliance grant.”

As part of the budget deficit, 18-full time positions are being eliminated, resulting in a total of seven layoffs.

“First thing we wanted to do is keep the cuts as far away from the classroom as possible,” Highsmith added.

Mental health resources were also left on the cutting board. The superintendent is hoping to get $1.1 million in federal funds to ensure resources are available for students.

“My hope is to be able to use that congressional funding to maintain the services at Clifford Beer, the provider has to make that request to congress if we can do that,” Highsmith said.