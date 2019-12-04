Hamden PD Asks Public For Info About Suspicious Incident

Hamden police are asking for information from the public about a suspicious incident that happened on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Express Fuel on Dixwell Avenue around 9:40 a.m. after getting a report of suspicious activity.

According to police, a 36-year-old Hamden woman told officers that a person engaged her in conversation while she was pumping gas. As she drove away, he attempted to open the back door of her vehicle where her 8-year-old daughter was seated in the backseat. The woman feared the man was trying to take her daughter.

The woman said the man was in his late 30's, 6-foot 3-inches tall, 250 pounds and had facial hair.

The person responsible was last seen driving an older model, silver-colored Jaguar. Police said the vehicle has right front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Derick Manning at (203) 230-4030.