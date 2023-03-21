Hamden

Hamden Police Arrest Driver Involved in Fatal June 2022 Motorcycle Crash

NBC Connecticut

Hamden police have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a motorcycle operator last June.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Foch Street.

The motorcyclist, 38-year-old Jamar Crenshaw, of New Haven, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Lemond Scott, of New Haven, Monday in connection with the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Scott is charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was held on $75,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us