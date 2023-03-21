Hamden Police Arrest Driver Involved in Fatal June 2022 Motorcycle Crash

Hamden police have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a motorcycle operator last June.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Foch Street.

The motorcyclist, 38-year-old Jamar Crenshaw, of New Haven, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Lemond Scott, of New Haven, Monday in connection with the crash.

Scott is charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was held on $75,000 bond.