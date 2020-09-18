Hamden

Hamden Police Arrest Suspect in Crash That Killed Bicyclist

Hamden police have arrested a man who is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a bicyclist who died at the scene.

Police said they responded to Dixwell Avenue and Collins Street at 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

They investigated and said 21-year-old Ryan Bivens, of Hamden, was driving south on Dixwell Avenue, crossed the double-yellow lines, both northbound lanes, entered the shoulder, along the east curb of Dixwell Avenue and hit the back of a bicycle, traveling south in the shoulder of the road.

Bivens then hit and snapped two utility poles and his vehicle eventually landed on its roof, according to police.

Police identified the bicyclist as 54-year-old David Toles, of New Haven, and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bivens was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and failure to drive in a proper lane.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

