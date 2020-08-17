Hamden Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Hamden police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was operating a scooter.

Garrison Nieves, 21, of Hamden, was on a scooter on State Street when he was struck on July 1, police said.

Police spoke with witnesses and determined that two drivers had been speeding, driving “erratically” and going south in the northbound lane.

Police said Justin Thompson, 23, of Naugatuck, was driving a stolen Toyota Corolla and struck Nieves, then got out of the stolen vehicle and entered another vehicle, which was also reported stolen.

On Aug. 16, Trumbull police found Thompson, who was turned over to the custody of the Hamden Police Department.

Thompson was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility with death resulting, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension and larceny in the third degree.

He was detained on a court-ordered $250,000 bond is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Police said Thompson was also charged with violation of probation and a court-ordered bond was set at $150,000.