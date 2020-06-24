Hamden Police Increase Patrols to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks

The Hamden Police Department will have increased patrols focused on illegal fireworks after a significant increase in complaints over the last two months.

Police said since April 29 they've received 63 fireworks-related complaints.

Fireworks are illegal in Connecticut without a permit. Sparklers and fountains, which produce sparks when lit, are not considered fireworks and are legal.

Police reminded the public that on top of being dangerous for those nearby, the noise from fireworks can cause stress in young children, the elderly, those with PTSD, and pets.

Fireworks are particularly dangerous in our currently dry conditions, police said.

Other cities across the state and the region have reported similar issues and enforcement efforts. The city of Hartford set up a dedicated line that residents can call to report issues.